DJ Akademiks On Chrissy Teigen: F*ck That H*e!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

DJ Akademiks was off that Henny above the weekend and experienced a several alternative phrases for Chrissy Teigen and her singer spouse, John Legend.

In accordance to Ak, Chrissy sneak dissed him — so he did not maintain back again responding, likely as much as contacting Legend a “flop.”

Really, 1 time she sneak dissed me. F*ck that hoe! Straight up. John Legend can listen to that. Do not have you b*tch dissing me ’cause I really don’t give two f*cks about none of y’all n*ggas.” He stated.

