DJ Akademiks Fires Back at Meek Mill Following Canceling Attempt

Meek, who has been beefing with the well-known blogger, normally takes to his Twitter account to say that ‘Akademiks canceled mainly because he is a terrible law enforcement and our lifestyle never require them.’

DJ Akademiks is at this time included in a beef with Freddie Gibbs immediately after the latter named Freddie “absolutely irrelevant” in advance of launching Teletubby-motivated products to mock the well-known blogger. Now, Meek Mill has inserted himself in the drama.

Using to his Twitter account, the “All Eyes on You” spitter blasted on Ak. “Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them,” Meek wrote on Tuesday, June 30. “he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol.”

Ak evidently caught wind of the tweet and fired again at Meek. “You can’t cancel anyone meek,” he wrote to Meek.

DJ Akademiks fired again at Meek Mill.

This pressure amongst the two started off immediately after the blogger took goal at Meek immediately after the latter named out 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) for snitching on his 9 Trey Blood Gangsta customers. Ak, who is a shut buddy of the “TROLLZ” rapper, believed that Meek was a hypocrite for trashing 6ix9ine when he himself was aligned to Roc Country Administration which is headed by a another person who earlier served as a governing administration drug informant.

For the duration of a current Instagram Dwell, Ak appeared to problem Meek’s toughness. He famous that Meek appeared to be only attacking these who are weaker than him this kind of as his ex Nicki Minaj and her partner Kenneth Petty. “I’ve never seen Meek Mill press an actual gangsta,” Ak mentioned in the course of the 20-moment-extended rant. “But they can’t wait to run into the blog n***a. I’ve never seen Meek do nothing to another hood n***a.”