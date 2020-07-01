DJ Akademiks Blasts Chrissy Teigen for Sneak-Dissing Him: ‘F**k That H*e’

WENN

Through his Twitch stream, the media individuality tells the supermodel and cookbook writer to ‘start advertising your man’s album’ as a substitute of ‘talking mad s**t on the web.’

It can be a acknowledged reality that Chrissy Teigen is an outspoken particular person, and it seems some of her terms have offended DJ Akademiks so a lot that he is appear to detest her. The media individuality produced that thoughts acknowledged for the duration of his Twitch stream on Tuesday, June 30.

It all began immediately after Ak dissed John Legend more than his new album’s “Bigger Love” very first-7 days profits that Ak labelled very poor. “It’s bewildering to me,” he stated, prior to directing his pictures in direction of the supermodel and mom of two. “His b***h be talking mad s**t online. What’s… I dislike this b***h so much, I can’t even lie to you.”

In accordance to him, it was since Chrissy sneak-dissed him when. “One time she sneak-dissed me so f**k that h*e. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don’t have your b***h dissing me because I don’t give two f**ks about none of you n***as.”

Not halting there, Ak began to physique-disgrace the cookbook writer by telling her to “take that f***ing big a** mouth of yours and that f***ing weird-a** looking face and start promoting your man’s album and maybe he wouldn’t do 25,000 f***ing first week.” He extra, “Cause you got all the jokes and when you’re tryna get at n****s you think you’re the smartest, cutest, funniest thing possible but your man is still f***ing flopping. He’s a legend doing 25,000 — that’s a f***ing flop.”

Chrissy has but to reply to Ak’s shot. Nevertheless, taking into consideration how frequently she claps back again at her haters, it could not get very long prior to she will come up with a reaction. On the other hand, John is presently fast paced advertising his seventh studio album “Bigger Love”, which was launched on June 19.