Director Christopher Nolan Shuts Down Anne Hathaway’s Claim That He Doesn’t “Allow” Chairs on Set

Director Christopher Nolan is addressing Anne Hathaway‘s latest assert about possessing chairs on the established of his movies.

Just times back, Selection produced Hathaway’s Actors on Actors job interview with her former Les Misérables co-star, Hugh Jackman. In the course of the duo’s chat, Hathaway talked about functioning with Nolan on the established of 2012’s The Darkish Knight Rises.

Speaking to Jackman about having on the part of Catwoman, Hathaway shared, “You know how you have those jobs and you just go, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to work again because this was such fun.’ I’m such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them.”

“Chris’ whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favorite ones. He’s broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate,” the Oscar winner ongoing. “That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he’s just so inspiring.”