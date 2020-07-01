Denver’s COVID-19 testing site at Pepsi Center to return to normal hours after test kit shipment

Home Local News Denver’s COVID-19 testing site at Pepsi Center to return to normal hours...

Matilda Coleman
Denver’s COVID-19 testing site will return to normal hours subsequent 7 days after a shipment of testing kits relieved an predicted scarcity.

The Denver Office of General public Security experienced declared Tuesday that it would restrict testing to weekday mornings since its lover, LabCorp, was working small of test kits since of spikes in coronavirus situations in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

The metropolis reversed that announcement Wednesday afternoon, declaring Gov. Jared Polis experienced 10,000 test kits shipped to the Pepsi Center site.

The site will be shut Thursday by way of Monday this 7 days, since of the Fourth of July getaway and a metropolis worker furlough working day. Soon after the weekend, it will return to normal hours: eight a.m. to five p.m. 7 times a 7 days.

