Day-old baby found covered in ants on roadside rubbish dump in Durban

A working day-outdated baby was found on a pile of rubbish on the aspect of a highway close to Durban on Tuesday early morning.

The baby was alive, but was covered in ants, experienced significant dehydration and was battling to breathe.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst explained the baby was found in Burlington Heights in Chatsworth at all around 10:00.

In accordance to Herbst, a Netcare 911 unexpected emergency treatment practitioner assessed the baby, who even now experienced its placenta connected.

The baby was put in a Netcare 911 ambulance the place he was handled.

As soon as stabilised the baby was transported to the clinic for even further evaluation, Herbst explained.