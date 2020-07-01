David Foster Says He “Will Never” Reveal the Real Reason He Left Yolanda Hadid

David Foster is maintaining the lead to of his divorce from Yolanda Hadid personal.

The musician discovered in his 2019 documentary David Foster: Off the History, which introduced on Netflix this Tuesday, that he will “never” share the accurate explanation why he break up from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

But in the absence of true responses, speculation has operate amok. Some theorize, which includes Hadid, that Foster remaining her due to the fact of her fight with Lyme ailment. However, the 70-yr-previous insisted that is not the situation. “How can I leave a sick woman?” David mentioned in the documentary. “The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose, but it had nothing to do with her being sick.”

In his preliminary assertion on their break up in 2015, the tunes producer advised E! Information, “Over the past few weeks, a great deal of inaccurate or baseless information has been reported claiming to represent my thoughts and feelings. It is painful to watch this happen repeatedly–especially while trying to cope with the personal nature of the challenges surrounding the breakup of our loving marriage.”