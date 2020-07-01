Danish authorities: No racial motive in man’s slaying

Speculation that the killing could be racially enthusiastic commenced following it emerged that his dying bore some similarities to that of George Floyd, a Black male who died Might 25 in Minneapolis following a white law enforcement officer pressed a knee into his neck for many minutes even as Floyd pleaded for air. Floyd’s dying has sparked protests about the entire world demanding racial justice and condemning law enforcement brutality.

Folks created the declare on social media that the killing was racial and drew parallels to the Floyd scenario. The Danish chapter of Black Life Make any difference wrote on Fb that “two brothers committed a racial murder on Bornholm” and posted a photograph of a swastika tattoo, declaring it was on a single suspect’s leg.

Benthe Pedersen Lund, the prosecutor dealing with the scenario, declined to remark on no matter if the suspect experienced this sort of a tattoo. Danish media noted that the other suspect reportedly experienced expressed help for a Danish severe proper team and for White Life Make any difference on his Fb site.

Still left-wing Danish lawmaker Rosa Lund included gasoline to the discussion by tweeting on June that “it seems to have been racially motivated,” but unsuccessful to back again her declare.

Investigators appeared into the probability of a racial motive but felt it did not match the scenario, Pedersen Lund stated Wednesday.

“From the very clear explanations we have (from the suspects), we have a good reason to believe that the killing isn’t racially motivated,” she informed The Affiliated Push. “We believe there is a personal relationship between the two suspects and the killer that went completely wrong.”

She would not elaborate. The suspects have been purchased held till July 22.

John Joergensen, a attorney for a single of the suspects, stated that his shopper hadn’t even been requested no matter if there was a racial motive. He stated the gentlemen ended up close friends.

Tobias Brandt Kraehmer, who explained himself as a buddy of the sufferer, stated the male was going to his mother and father on Bornholm and went out for a get together on June 22 that finished in the woods north of Roenne, Bornholm’s key city. He stated all those who claimed there was a racial motive experienced to be from outside the house the island.

“For years, the three hung out. They were best friends,” Brandt Kraehmer informed the AP. “Around here we all know about the motive. It was personally related. There is no racist motive in this.”

Brandt Kraehmer, who is white, stated that past 7 days he tore down a little banner on the key sq. in Roenne that stated “No lives matter until Black lives matter.”

“To me, the text was inappropriate,” he stated. “To us here, it (the killing) is a tragedy, nothing else.”