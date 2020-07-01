Coronavirus: California and New York City backtrack on plans to reopen restaurants as cases rise

California and New York City have reversed an easing of lockdown constraints right after a surge in coronavirus cases in advance of a hectic Fourth of July weekend.

Asserting the new plans for California on Wednesday, condition governor Gavin Newsom mentioned bars and indoor eating at restaurants would be halted for the upcoming a few months, although museums, zoos and cinemas would also want to shut.

This will be in result throughout 19 counties, which make up virtually a few-quarters of the state’s populace, like Los Angeles County.

It arrives right after California recorded a 50% rise in COVID-19 cases in the previous two months, with yet another 43% rise of men and women currently being hospitalised with the virus.

“Bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning,” Newsom mentioned.

“We’re seeing parts of the state where we are seeing an increase in not only the total number of positive cases, but a significant increase in the total number of people that are getting tested that are testing positive, meaning the positivity rate, not just the total case rate, is beginning to go up to a degree that obviously generates some concern.”

In the meantime, New York City has backtracked on its determination to resume eating indoors at restaurants upcoming 7 days.

Asserting the strategy, Mayor Invoice de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned the determination was designed owing to considerations of a feasible rise of bacterial infections as noticed in other states.

The previous mentioned: “Honestly, even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could. But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the .”

Outside eating will be permitted to continue on, with De Blasio expressing far more than six,000 restaurants experienced utilized for permits to seat buyers exterior.

He additional: “Outside eating unquestionably has been a good strike. And I assume the base line is that outdoor is doing work, period of time.

“This is just one of the factors we have discovered. Outdoor is in which we want to be to the highest extent feasible this summertime as we struggle back again this illness.”

The US is, by much, the most difficult-strike place by coronavirus, possessing recorded far more than two.six million cases and 127,000 fatalities.

Hopes for a restriction-free of charge summertime for Us citizens are also now dampening right after a amount of states were being just lately compelled to push the brakes on their plans to reopen as bacterial infections spiked.