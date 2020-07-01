Colorado Supreme Court rules against Polis on signatures for ballot measures

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Colorado Supreme Court dominated Wednesday against the governor and his government get to make it simpler to get citizen initiatives on the ballot through the pandemic.

In a selection launched Wednesday, the court docket reversed a district court docket ruling and mentioned petitions for ballot measures have to be signed in man or woman.

