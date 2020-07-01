Colorado Supreme Court rules against Polis on signatures for ballot measures

The Colorado Supreme Court dominated Wednesday against the governor and his government get to make it simpler to get citizen initiatives on the ballot through the pandemic.

In a selection launched Wednesday, the court docket reversed a district court docket ruling and mentioned petitions for ballot measures have to be signed in man or woman.

The governor’s government get experienced suspended some rules for ballot petitions through the pandemic, making it possible for strategies to gather signatures by mail or electronic mail. Small business team Colorado Problem sued the condition about the adjust.

The Colorado Structure demands any signatures to be designed in man or woman in entrance of the petition circulator, the Supreme Court mentioned, and the governor simply cannot suspend that necessity by government get.

