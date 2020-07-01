Chiefs’ Chris Jones brings up Le’Veon Bell as he teases holdout

Chris Jones has a income range in brain and he’s inclined to wait around a extended time for the Chiefs to match it. He suggests he figured out that method from Le’Veon Bell.

Jones teased a holdout Tuesday throughout yet another spherical of chatter about a feasible extended-phrase agreement for the defensive deal with. He and the Tremendous Bowl champs have until finally July 15 to get a offer performed, or else Jones will have to engage in (or not) for the $16 million franchise tag the Chiefs put on him in March.

Far more: Jones skipped minicamp very last calendar year as he sought new offer

Jones introduced up Bell in a Twitter trade with the Arrowhead Reside podcast. Bell sat out the 2018 year relatively than engage in for the $14.four million tag with the Steelers. The jogging again went on to signal a 4-calendar year, $52.five million agreement ($27 million guaranteed at signing, $35 million in full ensures, for every Professional Soccer Speak) with the Jets very last calendar year.

When tagged, Bell backed up Jones.

lol no foolish…I just know what my well worth is, & how to study and fully grasp contracts…definitely men and women like you by no means witnessed an NFL agreement or been in the NFL, so you will Under no circumstances fully grasp…& I’m content material with that! @StoneColdJones is familiar with what he doin, rely on https://t.co/etJw8Puozc — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July one, 2020

Based mostly on Tuesday’s chatter, the magic range for Jones proceeds to be 20, as in $20 million a calendar year, just under the Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Colts’ DeForest Buckner. The Chiefs also want to increase Patrick Mahomes’ agreement and would undoubtedly like to preserve Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu, way too. That would make for a likely cap squeeze. And Jones would like to squeeze a number of a lot more million out of KC, way too.