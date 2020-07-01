Charles Jaynes admits to killing Jeffrey Curley, 10, during parole hearing

It is been a lot more than 20 many years given that 10-12 months-aged Jeffrey Curley was kidnapped and murdered by two males, and at a parole hearing Tuesday, a single of them confessed to the killing for the initially time.

For the duration of a online video meeting, Charles Jaynes admitted for the initially time given that the 1997 killing of the Cambridge boy that he did it. Jaynes has been serving a lifetime sentence given that he was convicted of 2nd-diploma murder in 1998. Salvatore Sicari, Jaynes’s codefendant and pal, is serving a lifetime sentence soon after staying discovered responsible of initially-diploma murder he is not qualified for parole, in accordance to The Boston World.

Jaynes and Sicari, who realized the Curley relatives, allegedly explained to Jeffrey Curley that they experienced a bicycle for him, and acquired him into a vehicle. Afterward, Jaynes explained he smothered Curley with a gasoline-protected fabric. He and Sicari then set Curley’s overall body in a container although at his condominium in New Hampshire, Jaynes explained during the hearing, in accordance to the World. Curley’s overall body was thrown into a Maine river. Authorities later on discovered that Curley experienced been sexually assaulted.

“I’m here to take responsibility for my murder of Jeffrey Curley,” Jaynes explained during the hearing, the newspaper noted. “The DOC [Department of Correction] does not make it uncomplicated for an inmate when he wishes to accept that he’s responsible of the criminal offense that he’s been convicted of, and the parole board is the only way … I have to be accountable for my steps.”

The parole board cited Jaynes’s problems although powering bars, which includes threats he’s reportedly produced, as nicely as not attending intercourse offender packages.

Jeffrey Curley’s relatives was at the hearing.

“This guy’s a con man,” Robert Curley, Jeffrey’s father, explained during the hearing, in accordance to the World. “Just watching him here today, it’s almost comical. He can twist things, he can change things to fit his own agenda.”

Barbara Curley, Jeffrey’s mom, explained her two developed sons just can’t have confidence in men and women close to their youngsters due to the fact of what took place to their brother. She questioned the board to hold off supplying Jaynes a different hearing for 5 many years or a lot more because of to the hardship of the method.

“I will never have another happy kid,” she explained. “My heart is broken. I will be haunted and devastated for the rest of my life.”

Charles Jaynes in Brockton District Court docket in 2012. —Marc Vasconcellos/The Company

Given that his conviction, Jaynes has appeared in courtroom just before, inquiring for a identify transform, an party the Curleys attended. This was back again in 2012, and Jaynes questioned for his identify to be adjusted to Manasseh-Invictus Auric Thutmose V, a transfer he claimed would drop in line with his new Wiccan beliefs.

“He’s a grasp at this,’’ Robert Curley explained to a decide at the time. “The items that make Charles Jaynes so hazardous is the nicely-spoken terms he experienced right now, the great, comfortable demeanor he has right now.’

“But I tell you, Charles Jaynes is the face of evil, pure evil, and that’s what makes him so dangerous.”

That identify transform ask for was later on denied.

The parole board will acquire responses for various months just before building a choice. Gloriann Moroney, chair of the parole board, questioned Jaynes’s choice to acknowledge to the criminal offense publicly, in accordance to the World.

“Doesn’t that seem to benefit you, by making this declaration in a public forum rather than contacting the district attorney’s office, like you mentioned, or contacting police?” Gloriann Moroney questioned. “I think you have a lot of work to do, Mr. Jaynes. I think you have a tremendous amount of work to do in terms of day-to-day adjustment, as well as addressing the nature of your sexual deviance.”

Robert Curley, together with his son, Shaun, explained they just can’t forgive Jaynes for what he did, in accordance to seven information.

“He doesn’t belong out of his cell,” Shaun Curley explained, in accordance to the information station. “He’s a monster, he belongs in jail until the day he dies.”