Chance the Rapper’s Wife Kirsten Adorably Calls Him Out Over Renovation Photo

Kirsten Corley is contacting out her spouse Chance the Rapper in excess of his most up-to-date social media article.

The “No Problem” artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his wife’s exterior renovation, sharing a photograph of their balcony with his 11.eight million followers.

“EEEEEEEE My Wife just went crazy and redid the balcony!” Chance, née Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, wrote. “LOOK AT THAT TURF LOOK AT THEM MF COUCHES LOOK AT THAT PLANT SHE THE GREATEST.”

“DO YO S–T SIS,” the 27-yr-outdated star went on to explain to his spouse, including the hashtag #exteriordesign.

On the other hand, it turns out that Kirsten’s renovation was not fairly completed just still, and following looking at her husband’s article, she experienced to enable him know he’d strike the ship button a little bit also before long.

“lmao babeeeeeee. it’s not done,” Kirsten commented on the article, including an eye rolling emoji.

Immediately after noticing his blunder, Chance replied, “my bad I can take it down. Everybody said it look raw tho.”