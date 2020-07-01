Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu are already working out

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is already finding common with at the very least a single of his new targets.

Newton labored out with huge receiver Mohamed Sanu late Tuesday afternoon at UCLA, in accordance to a movie posted by NFL coach Drew Lieberman. The extent of their work out is unclear, but Lieberman teased much more footage is coming.

The two gamers are recovering from latest surgical procedures, as Newton underwent a treatment to fix a Lisfranc fracture in his still left foot and Sanu underwent a treatment to fix a higher ankle sprain.

Previously in the working day Tuesday, Sanu stated on The Recreation 92.nine, a radio station in Atlanta, that he was on his way to a work out on Sunday when he observed out Newton experienced agreed to a a single-yr offer with the Patriots.

“I was like, ‘Oh, Cam’s our quarterback?’” Sanu stated. “I did not actually believe that it. It did not actually strike me until eventually following. It is dope. Any person with his push and his resolve, the way he performs the recreation, he’s just a man that will work difficult.

“I’ve seen him train before, so I know what type of player he is, what type of person he is. I look forward to it.”

The Patriots traded for Sanu in Oct final year, sending a next-spherical decide on to the Atlanta Falcons. The 30-yr-aged wideout appeared in 8 video games — battling accidents — and caught 26 passes for 207 yards and a landing.

Sanu acknowledged he did not engage in “the finest [he] felt like [he] could have final yr.”

“That’s on me,” he stated. “I internalized that. Which is wonderful. I acknowledge it. Just know I’m not permitting that [expletive] transpire all over again.”

Sanu is beneath agreement by way of the 2020 year, with a $six.five million wage.