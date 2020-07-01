Broncos podcast: Analyzing NFL start date, Justin Simmons’ franchise tender and Cam Newton signing with the Patriots

In this packed version of the 1st-and-Orange podcast, Denver Put up conquer writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran talk about the latest outlook for the NFL year starting up on time with the preseason currently being lower in fifty percent. As well as, evaluation on no matter if security Justin Simmons will signal his franchise tender prior to the July 15 deadline, quarterback Cam Newton’s signing with the Patriots and a lot more.
