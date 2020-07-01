Brian Austin Green Spends Time With Model Tina Louise, Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Breakup

As Megan Fox’s romance with Equipment Gun Kelly carries on to warmth up, her ex Brian Austin Green is also shelling out time with another person new.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was noticed out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 30, with product Tina Louise. Images display the duo grabbing a food at Sugar Taco ahead of exiting the cafe alongside one another. Later on that similar working day, Green, who shares 3 youngsters with ex Fox, also appeared to spend time with Courtney Stodden. On Tuesday night time, Stodden posted a video clip with Green on Instagram, writing, “9021 now I kn0w…”

Green, 46, and Stodden, 25, very first stepped out alongside one another in June, soon following the actor’s break up from Fox was discovered. Cameras noticed the duo through their outing to Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, Calif. An eyewitness formerly instructed E! Information that Green was “very attentive to her” through their outing and “opened the door for her when she got in the car.”

“They were laughing together in the car,” the eyewitness also shared.

In late April, E! Information discovered that Green and Fox, who wed in 2010, experienced been dwelling individually. On the other hand, a supply instructed E! Information at the time that, “They don’t plan to file divorce right now.” Green afterwards verified the break up from Fox on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast.