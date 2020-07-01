Brandy Granted Restraining Order Against Female Stalker

Fb

The ‘Cinderella’ star has attained a restraining get immediately after a 21-12 months-previous girl is taken into law enforcement custody for allegedly stalking the ‘Boy Is Mine’ hitmaker.

Brandy Norwood has attained a restraining get versus a 21-12 months-previous girl who was arrested on Monday (29Jun20) for allegedly stalking the singer.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Section informed The Blast that the girl was arrested at all around 8pm on Monday night time for 649.nine (a) of the penal code, which is “any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or willfully and maliciously harasses another person and who makes a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety.”

She was booked on suspicion of felony stalking and is getting held on $150,000 bail in a Los Angeles jail. If convicted, she faces a 12 months powering bars.

Adhering to the arrest, Brandy submitted for a civil harassment restraining get in the Los Angeles County Courts. In accordance to The Blast, the girl has been consistently displaying up to the singer’s gated Los Angeles neighbourhood unannounced, and has also popped up in a variety of other spots seeking for “The Boy Is Mine” star.

The alleged stalker will now be prevented from likely close to Brandy and her property as the 41-12 months-previous evidently thinks the circumstance has grow to be unsafe.