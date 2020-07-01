Bow Wow Is After Motorcycle Thieves With $10K Offer

Instagram

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star tends to make general public of the theft on his Twitter account as properly as his Instagram web page whilst providing a dollars reward for a person who can assist him keep track of the robbers down.

Bow Wow not too long ago knowledgeable an unlucky issue. The rapper-turned-actor shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30 that two robbers broke into his house and took off with his beloved bicycle.

He enable out his aggravation in a online video in which he unveiled that the perpetrator was two tattooed white males. “I know y’all didn’t know that was my s**t, now y’all do,” he stated.

The “Expanding Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star then ongoing, “It’s a problem. Listen, we can do this two ways, alright.” He gave the robbers an choice to return the bicycle and no issues would be requested. Nevertheless, if they refused to do so, the Television set star would keep track of them down and make it well worth the public’s whilst.

Bow Wow also manufactured general public of the theft on Twitter whilst providing a dollars reward for a person who could assist him keep track of the robbers down. Sharing screenshot of CCTV online video when the robbers took motion at his house, Bow Wow wrote, “ANYBODY IN ATLANTA – buckhead midtown area know these clowns HIT MY DM ASAP ON IG NOW!!! YALL STOLE THE WRONG BIKE! ITS UP! CASH REWARD.”

Detailing the reward, Bow Wow shared on Instagram Tales, “10,000 cash reward! FIND HIM DM ME.”

On seeing his online video, followers evidently believed it was unwanted. “Boy just call the police and show them the video,” just one lover encouraged Bow Wow. One more lover included, “Man just file an insurance claim Bow Wow, Geez.”

Seemingly considering that Bow Wow would not maintain his guarantee, just one lover wrote, ” ‘Promethises, Promethises’.” In the meantime, a person else believed that he may possibly be lying about the complete issue, composing, “Was it really his bike? Or is this another Bow Wow challenge?”