Bernie Ecclestone Welcomes First Son at 89

WENN

The Method Just one manager is a very pleased father of child boy Ace right after his spouse Fabiana Flosi gave start to the bundle of pleasure approximately 8 yr right after the pair acquired married.

Method Just one manager Bernie Ecclestone is a father yet again at the age of 89.

The race ace’s spouse, Fabiana Flosi, 44, has provided start to Bernie’s fourth kid – child boy Ace, who is 65 yrs more youthful than the multi-millionaire’s oldest daughter, Deborah.

“We have a son named Ace. I am so proud,” Eccleston tells Swiss publication Blick. “It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank God.”

The kid, born 4 months ahead of Bernie turns 90, is the tycoon’s 1st son.

As properly as Deborah, Bernie is father to socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31 – his young children from his 2nd relationship to Slavica Radic.

Eccleston wed his 3rd spouse, Fabiana, in 2012.