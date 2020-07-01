Beavis and Butt-Head Returning to TV With Mike Judge Reimagining the Series for Comedy Central

Get reacquainted with these noises, heh-heh, uh-huh-huh, mainly because Beavis and Butt-Head are producing a comeback.

Comedy Central has signed an “expansive” offer with Emmy winner Mike Judge to reimagine the MTV traditional sequence Beavis and Butt-Head, as properly as spin-offs and specials.

The animated sequence burst on to the scene in 1993 and turned a pop tradition phenomenon, spawning online video video games and even a film. The demonstrate adopted Beavis and Butt-Head, two slacker mentor potatoes, and tackled a wide variety of Gen X matters by way of satirical commentary. In the new model of the demonstrate, Beavis and Butt-Head, enter a entire new entire world: Gen Z.