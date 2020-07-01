Bazaar’s music video is aimed at those dealing with heartbreak

















Instances New music teamed up with Velocity Documents for a gorgeous observe titled Bazaar. The music video follows a heartbreaking tale of a girl who finds out that her lover is dishonest on her. The music has been crooned by renowned Punjabi singer, Afsana Khan and we ought to say it definitely hits all the suitable notes. Bazaar is composed by Gold Boy and is published by Abeer.

Himanshi Khurana, who not too long ago showcased in the well known actuality exhibit Bigg Manager, was all praise for Afsana and her co-star Yuvraaj. She stated, “Afsana Khan has such a beautiful voice. The song itself is a journey and we loved shooting for it a lot. Working with Yuvraaj Hans was a lot of fun. Hope the audience receives the song well.”

‘Bazaar’ is a Instances New music and Velocity Documents unique launch and is accessible to enjoy/hear on Velocity Documents YouTube channel. It is also accessible on all streaming platforms for you to appreciate.

