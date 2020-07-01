Bandimere Speedway flouting COVID-19 restrictions by allowing too many fans, Jeffco officials say

A drag race keep track of in Morrison is in sizzling drinking water with Jefferson County well being officials for allegedly allowing too many supporters to congregate in violation of condition principles intended to sluggish the distribute of the new coronavirus.

A letter from Mark Johnson, govt director of Jefferson County Community Overall health, to Bandimere Speedway expressed problem it experienced violated the principles allowing a optimum of 175 persons at outside gatherings, and demanding that teams from various homes sit or stand at minimum 6 toes aside.

Tickets are on sale for all seats in all rows for the track’s gatherings, which would make social distancing difficult, Johnson claimed.

At minimum some of people tickets arrive with a buffet-design food, which also is prohibited less than the condition well being department’s principles mainly because of issues diners will go the virus, he claimed.

Bandimere’s house owners did not return messages from in search of remark about the well being department’s letter or any safeguards they ended up having.

The speedway’s following big celebration is the Brakes As well as Jet Vehicle Nationals on Saturday, in accordance to its web page.

The letter from Jeffco Community Overall health requested the keep track of to post a strategy to comply with the COVID-19 principles by five p.m. Wednesday. Overall health division spokeswoman Ashley Sever claimed they hadn’t been given a single at the near of enterprise.

If Bandimere does not comply, the Jefferson County well being division will operate with the Colorado Section of Community Overall health and Natural environment to decide the following actions, Sever claimed.

“We would consider all legal options,” she claimed.

Generally, a county’s community well being company will implement an get, even though the condition could action in if a county cannot or will not, a spokeswoman for the condition well being division claimed. The suggestion is to consider to solve the dilemma with a facility ahead of relocating to actions like buying it shut, she claimed.

At minimum a single other keep track of is functioning this summer months, but with out crowds. Colorado Countrywide Speedway, around Erie, is keeping races this 12 months with no spectators.

Other skilled sporting gatherings, which includes golfing tournaments, also have absent in advance with out spectators.

Andy Yamashita contributed to this tale.