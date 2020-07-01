August Alsina: Will Smith Gave Me His Blessing To Sleep W/ Wife Jada Pinkett Smith!!

August Alsina is trending following he sat down with an job interview and doubled down on his statements that he slept with Jada Pinkett Smith — but he suggests that Hollywood actor Will Smith essentially gave him authorization to mattress his spouse.

Alsina suggests the romantic relationship went on for several years.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?” he instructed Angela Yee.

“But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me … I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) — They are beautiful people,” the singer ongoing.

Alsina initially spilled the tea in his music “Nunya” the place he mentinoed an actress he is pining for, just before exhibiting texts from a female named “Koren” — Jada’s start identify.

But most stunning of all, Alsina statements her partner gave him the eco-friendly light-weight to go after and mattress Jada.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation — He gave me his blessing,” he mentioned. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

He went on: “This dialogue is tough due to the fact [it’s] difficult for folks to recognize. But as soon as it starts off to have an effect on me and my livelihood, I have to communicate up about my truth of the matter. Going for walks absent from it butchered me — It virtually killed me. Not virtually. It did — it pushed me into staying a different human being. It broke me down. It almost certainly will be the toughest issue I at any time experienced to practical experience in this life time. It is tough due to the fact I under no circumstances want to be the human being to bring about confusion or stage on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity suggests you dislike me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, regardless of what, bury me an sincere male.”