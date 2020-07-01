Home Entertainment August Alsina: Will Smith Gave Me His Blessing To Sleep W/ Wife...

August Alsina: Will Smith Gave Me His Blessing To Sleep W/ Wife Jada Pinkett Smith!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

August Alsina is trending following he sat down with an job interview and doubled down on his statements that he slept with Jada Pinkett Smith — but he suggests that Hollywood actor Will Smith essentially gave him authorization to mattress his spouse.

Alsina suggests the romantic relationship went on for several years.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?” he instructed Angela Yee.

RELATED ARTICLES

©