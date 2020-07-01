Aston Martin names Lenovo its official Workstation partner

Lenovo has declared that it will turn into the official ‘Workstation’ partner of Aston Martin.
The shift arrives as an extension of an present partnership among the pc maker and automaker. Lenovo states the prolonged partnership will access throughout the engineering, design and style, visualization and architecture disciplines.
Lenovo and Aston Martin 1st partnered in 2018 when the engineering and inventive groups commenced working with the ThinkPad P1 for 3D modelling.
Now, Aston Martin will use Lenovo’s Workstation PCs to do every little thing from dealing with substantial design and style information — anything that is specially significant as a lot more folks operate remotely — to rendering car or truck designs. Aston Martin states it picked Lenovo as its Workstation partner due to the fact of the “strong performance and the reliability” of its engineering.
Aston Martin will deploy each Lenovo desktop workstations and ThinkPad P sequence cell workstations run by Nvidia Quadro graphics.
