TAIPEI, Taiwan — China’s chief, Xi Jinping, has very long tried using to encourage Taiwan that unification was a historic inevitability, alternately engaging the democratic island with financial incentives even though bluntly warning that any go towards official independence would be answered with armed service pressure.

Now, the incentives are absent and the warnings seem to be far more ominous pursuing Mr. Xi’s swift go to fortify China’s grip on Hong Kong, a semiautonomous territory that only past yr he held out as a product for Taiwan’s potential.

The new safety principles for Hong Kong that China handed this 7 days — without having enter from the city’s Beijing-backed management — have designed Mr. Xi’s assure of autonomy beneath the “one country, two systems” framework seem to be hollow. And it has lifted fears that China will go far more aggressively to deliver Taiwan, far too, beneath its management.

“Hong Kong has become less free, so our sense of fear has increased,” claimed Chen Po-wei, a Taiwanese lawmaker who supports independence. “Because of China’s nature, there is a high possibility of conflict.”