Arvada police use DNA evidence to track cold case sex assault suspect

A 63-12 months-aged person was arrested Wednesday by Arvada police as a suspect in a 2002 sex assault.

Chilly case investigators utilized DNA evidence in the arrest of Brent W. Bloomquist, in accordance to a information launch.

On Might 31, 2002, a 60-12 months-aged girl strolling house about 10 p.m. was attacked in the spot of West 80th Avenue and Hoyt Avenue, police stated.

“The victim made a police report, and DNA evidence was collected from the scene,” the launch stated. “A DNA profile was developed, and Detective Michael Roemer obtained a ‘John Doe’ warrant so the case would not be lost based on the statute of limitations.”

Investigators utilized a “familial DNA profile,” foremost to Bloomquist’s arrest, in accordance to the launch. He was arrested on suspicion of sex assault and kidnapping and booked at the Jefferson County jail.

