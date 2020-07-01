Apple Drops $120 Million on Upcoming Action Thriller Film ‘Emancipation’ Starring Will Smith

Apple has obtained the legal rights to “Emancipation,” an motion thriller movie about a slave on the operate from the Confederacy in the midst of the Civil War, journeying north to be part of the Union Military (by means of Deadline). The movie is established to star Will Smith and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who beforehand helmed “Training Day” and “The Equalizer.”

Picture credit score: Shutterstock by means of Deadline

Apple’s acquire of “Emancipation” is explained as the greatest competition acquisition offer in movie heritage. Many bidders have been intrigued in the movie when it was launched at the Cannes Digital Film Current market, which was held late in June as a substitute to the actual physical Cannes Film Pageant.

Apple allegedly paid out north of $120 million for the movie package deal, and “Emancipation” is established to premiere in theaters 1st and then about the globe on Apple Television set+. Output is anticipated to start off in early 2021.