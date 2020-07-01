Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Delays Shutting Down Android App Until August 1

Apple in March acquired climate application Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky’s builders stated that the Dark Sky for Android application would be discontinued on July 1, 2020.

Now that it is July, Dark Sky’s builders right now declared that the discontinuation of the Android application will be delayed, and it will be readily available until eventually August 1, 2020.

The Android application will be shuttered on August 1, and Android end users will no for a longer time be capable to use it. Subscribers who are energetic at that time will be supplied with a whole refund.

Dark Sky also programs to shut down the climate forecasts, maps, and embeds readily available on its web page on August 1. Dark Sky earlier stated that its API will carry on to functionality by the finish of 2021, but no new API signups are becoming acknowledged.