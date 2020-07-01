Android Auto for phones gets revamped Google Maps support

The most recent update that is rolling out to the Google Maps application for smartphones that helps make Maps a good deal less complicated to use within just Android Auto.
The update does not do substantially to the interface when you use your telephone in portrait manner. In essence, the corners are a little bit a lot more rounded, which helps make the Maps application glance a little bit a lot more like other modern day Materials Created Google Applications.
The a lot more important transform arrives when you rotate the telephone into landscape. The new edition compresses the route choices so that they only go over the remaining fifty percent of the display screen when expended, as an alternative of having up all of the display screen. This new edition will not be tremendous useful if you have a extremely little telephone, but on bigger phones, you can even now see really a little bit of the map.
Impression supply: Android Law enforcement
Resource: Android Law enforcement