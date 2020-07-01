Alameda Co. Bomb Squads, Police Seize 5,000 Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks In East Bay – San Francisco

DUBLIN ( SF) – Countless numbers of kilos of unlawful fireworks have been seized in the East Bay, in accordance to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Place of work.

Police, together with and Alameda County Sheriff’s Place of work bomb squad professionals have confiscated about five,000 kilos of unlawful fireworks in Newark, San Leandro, Hayward and Dublin in the very last 7 days.

“Each year we see injuries to people, especially young kids, from these surprisingly dangerous items,” explained the Alameda County Sheriff’s Place of work bomb squad in a tweet. “We all enjoy a spectacular fireworks show but illegal fireworks often do more harm than good.”

California-sanctioned ‘Safe and Sane Fireworks’ offers are authorized in several areas of the condition, such as Newark, Union Metropolis and Dublin. They include things like an assortment of fireworks like sparklers and fountains, that remain on the floor and are not projectiles or explosives.

In Dublin, authorities seized a several hundred kilos of unlawful pyrotechnics that have been not ‘safe and sane.’

“Not a big seizure,” explained Alameda Co. Sheriff’s Place of work in an additional Tweet. “But a reminder these are very dangerous and impact vulnerable people and animals. We will have extra patrols out the rest of the week to address firework issues.”