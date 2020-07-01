Aamir Khan expresses gratitude for support after his mother tests negative for COVID-19

COVID-19 has spared no 1. The constructive instances in the place are on an exponential increase and the virus has now arrived at residences of many Indian famous people also. Previous thirty day period, Boney Kapoor declared that a few of his workers associates analyzed constructive. Immediately after that, the producer and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi took all important safeguards at household until all people was secure.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan declared that a several of his workers associates also had been contaminated. He thanked the BMC for their prompt resolution of the make a difference. Aamir then declared that he will be finding his mother analyzed also and prayers for her poured on social media.

Saying the fantastic information nowadays, Aamir posted that his mother analyzed negative and thanked all people for his prayers. He wrote, Hi all people, I am most relieved to advise all people that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you, all people, for your prayers and fantastic needs Really like. a.”