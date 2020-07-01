81-year-old pizza restaurant owner struck after alleged face covering flap

The 81-12 months-previous owner of George’s Pizza in Provincetown was allegedly strike in the face by a patron after that male refused to put on a face mask adequately Saturday night time.

George Kraniotakis has owned the Cape Cod eatery for about 35 several years, in accordance to NBC10 Boston. That night time all over nine:30 p.m., a team was within the restaurant. They reportedly weren’t adequately socially distanced and weren’t putting on their face coverings the appropriate way. Kraniotakis explained to the information station he was struck after he questioned the team to socially length.

“I tell him to sit down, you can’t stay all together by the bar,” Kraniotakis explained, in accordance to the information station. “He say, ‘You no tell me what to do.’ So I say, ‘Go out.’ And he punched me in the eyes right here. Just like that. Bam!”

Angel Gomez, 27, of Springfield, pleaded not responsible to various expenses that include things like assault and battery on a particular person about 60, disorderly perform, and offering wrong info to regulation enforcement, in accordance to the Cape Cod Occasions. He’s becoming held pending his upcoming listening to in August — he was out on probation for distribution of a Course B drug and possession of a firearm with out a license.

In accordance to Gomez’s lawyer, Henry Curtis, the altercation started after Kraniotakis moved from powering the counter and received shut to Gomez, telling him to communicate English, the newspaper described. Curtis explained Gomez acted in self protection and pushed the restaurant owner.

Francine Kraniotakis explained Gomez and his team would not sit at a desk, the Occasions described.

“They weren’t wearing their masks when we asked them to,” she explained to the newspaper after Gomez’s arraignment. “My dad comes around and asks them to sit down and put on their masks. The guy said something like, ‘We don’t want to.’”

Immediately after the altercation, Gomez and his team still left. They went to MacMillan Pier, in accordance to the Occasions. A George’s Pizza personnel explained he went there and tried to deal with Gomez. Andrew Chartier explained Gomez little bit him throughout that time.

Francine Kraniotakis explained the restaurant is making an attempt to implement the policies underneath Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased reopening system, the Occasions described.

“I’m very angry and upset,” she explained, in accordance to the newspaper. “My father is my heart. He is a huge, upstanding member of this community.”

