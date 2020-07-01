6ix9ine Snitches on Freddie Gibbs’ Alleged Shooter

Instagram

The ‘TROLLZ’ hitmaker statements he is aware who is accountable for the taking pictures of the ‘Crime Pays’ rapper and spills the beans when conversing with DJ Akademiks on the mobile phone.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is just not completed snitching. The “GOOBA” hitmaker has claimed that he is aware the person accountable for Freddie Gibbs taking pictures and he spilled the beans throughout a mobile phone discussion with DJ Akademiks.

The amusement media persona, who has been beefing with Freddie, introduced up the subject of the 2014 taking pictures when contacting his fantastic pal and filmed it for his Twitch channel. “Yo, you remember that n***a named Freddie Gibbs,” he questioned the New York Town indigenous.

“Yeah yeah yeah, the n***a that got shot at when he came to New York by Harv,” 6ix9ine replied, title-dropping Anthony “Harv” Ellison as the alleged shooter. Harv is a effectively-identified member of the Tr3yway crew. He was a single of the two gentlemen billed with kidnapping the 24-calendar year-outdated star.

Akademiks appeared to be shocked by the revelation, expressing, “Oh I didn’t know that.”

In November 2014, a gunman opened hearth on Freddie and his entourage, who had been using in a black GMC Denali SU right after a display at Tough Trade in the Williamsburg part of Brooklyn. At the time, it was noted that Freddie’s pal, DJ Izzo, obtained strike in the knee, but he is recovering, when the Indiana-born star was unharmed.

It was claimed that Freddie, who was acquiring troubles with Jim Jones at the time, was the concentrate on. Jim is a effectively-identified Tr3yway affiliate. “They chased him shooting,” a resource claimed of the incident. “They just didn’t hit him.”

Immediately after the taking pictures, Freddie bragged about handling to dodge the bullets. “They attempted to eliminate Tupac [Tupac Shakur],” he instructed the New York Submit. “They tried to kill me. I’m still alive.” When questioned why another person would want to shoot him, the 38-calendar year-outdated rapper responded, “I’m Freddie Gibbs. They tried to kill me, but I’m still alive.”

Akademiks known as 6ix9ine about Freddie as he has been feuding with Freddie right after he known as the “Oil Money” spitter “irrelevant.” He claimed on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle”, “If Jeezy [Young Jeezy] is irrelevant, Freddie Gibbs, you are definitely irrelevant as effectively.”

“If Jeezy fall an album proper now, he market 50,000 [units],” he went on arguing. “Relevancy means is your music actually doing anything. And to be honest, other than the few people who f**k with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?”