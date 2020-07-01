24 Fun Facts About A League of Their Own That You’ll Love as Much as Kit Likes the High Ones

13. The actresses truly experienced to participate in hardball, coaching some 8 several hours a working day, 6 times a 7 days for 7-and-a-50 percent months. “That bruise on Renee Coleman [backup catcher Alice Gaspers] from [sliding into base]—that was true,” stated Reiner. “That was not one pinch of makeup. She had that bruise for, like, 10 years.”

14. In the meantime Anne Ramsay (very first baseman Helen Haley), broke her nose about two months ahead of filming started out. “It was the first day that we switched from modern-day mitts to authentic, vintage mitts from the ’40s. The mitts were restored a little bit, but they were the original deals. We were in Chicago, the coach throws me the ball…and maybe the fourth time he threw it, it just slips and hits me,” she shared. “They took me to the hospital, and we had to reset it, and my nose has never been the same. But who cares!”

15. There had been a number of gentle balls, although, for the sake of the crew. “You’re actually hitting in the direction of the camera crew,” Davis told United states Currently. “For close-ups, those balls were squishy. They looked like real baseballs, but they were all spongy inside so we wouldn’t clock anyone.”