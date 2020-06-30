YouTuber Myka Stauffer Will Not Face Charges After Investigation Into Adopted Son’s Welfare

YouTube stars James and Myka Stauffer will not experience fees immediately after authorities introduced an investigation into their adopted son’s welfare.

In accordance to Information, who received a report on the investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Workplace introduced Monday, June 29 that it experienced shut the case from the Stauffer household and concluded that Huxley is “safe with a new family.”

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Workplace also produced a assertion on Twitter, and irrespective of not disclosing the id of these concerned in the investigation, advised the circumstance was connected to the YouTube stars.

“The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation related to a local adoption process, which has been highly publicized in the news and social media by other interested parties,” the assertion study. “The case is closed without any charges.”

In early June, legislation enforcement very first introduced an investigation into the properly-staying of the baby. In late May well, the pair introduced they placed Huxley, who they adopted from China in 2017, in the treatment of a new household in excess of issues that they could not give appropriate treatment for his clinical desires. The announcement sparked popular criticism.