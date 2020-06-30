Xiaomi’s new Redmi 9A and 9C are sub-$100 phones with 5000mAh batteries

Xiaomi Malaysia currently quietly declared the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C entry-stage phones. Both equally phones are driven by MediaTek chipsets and guarantee great battery existence.
The new Redmi 9C arrives with a six.53-inch High definition+ exhibit that includes a waterdrop notch cutout with a 5MP selfie digicam. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-main chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The cellphone has a solitary 13MP digicam on the again and packs a substantial five,000mAh battery. It also arrives with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Redmi 9A, on the other hand, operates on a marginally considerably less strong MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Like the Redmi 9C, the Redmi 9A has a six.53-inch High definition+ exhibit with a 5MP selfie digicam housed inside of the waterdrop notch at the leading. The relaxation of the phone’s important specs are also similar to the Redmi 9C. The only noteworthy variance is the omission of the fingerprint sensor.
