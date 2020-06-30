Xiaomi’s new Redmi 9A and 9C are sub-$100 phones with 5000mAh batteries

Xiaomi Malaysia currently quietly declared the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C entry-stage phones. Both equally phones are driven by MediaTek chipsets and guarantee great battery existence.

The new Redmi 9C arrives with a six.53-inch High definition+ exhibit that includes a waterdrop notch cutout with a 5MP selfie digicam. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-main chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The cellphone has a solitary 13MP digicam on the again and packs a substantial five,000mAh battery. It also arrives with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.