Woman Accused Of Killing Man, Setting Woodland Hills House On Fire – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Woodland Hills female is accused of killing a guy and then environment a property on hearth with him inside of.

The simply call of a hearth at the one particular-tale solitary-loved ones property at 23234 West Victory Boulevard arrived in at about two:30 p.m., in accordance to officers.

The Los Angeles Fire Office mentioned it took 26 firefighters about 14 minutes to extinguish the flames on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters claimed that they located “contents burning in one room” but have not but discovered the trigger of the hearth.

On seeking the residence a next time right after the hearth was out, firefighters mentioned they located one particular grownup male deceased “in a manner unrelated to fire or smoke.”

Authorities recovered a knife from the scene that they imagine was the murder weapon. An formal trigger of loss of life has not but been identified.

Detectives say the suspect, who is considered to be the victim’s girlfriend, arrived again to the residence right after the hearth. Many individuals have been reportedly dwelling in the property.

In accordance to neighbors, when the female was arrested, she experienced cuts and blood all about her human body.

The target and suspect’s names have been not introduced on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.