Why the US has so many Filipino nurses

Filipino nurses have been disproportionately afflicted by the coronavirus in the US. And that is simply because they make up an outsize part of the nursing workforce. About a single-3rd of all overseas-born nurses in the US are Filipino it is been a rising phenomenon for the previous 50 yrs.

Given that 1960, 150,000 Filipino nurses have appear to function in the US. It commenced with the US colonization of the Philippines less than the guise of “benevolent assimilation” and has improved owing to a collection of US immigration insurance policies. It has resulted in a pipeline that lets the US to attract nurses from the Philippines every single it faces a lack.

But there are aspects pushing nurses out of the Philippines way too. Test out the online video to discover about the thrust and pull aspects and the record that led to the big existence of Filipino nurses in the US.

