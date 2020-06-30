‘We Need To Work Together’: Walz, Flanagan Announce Partnership To Provide Tech And Internet Access For Students In Communities Of Need

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Tuesday introduced a community-non-public partnership with noteworthy Minnesota philanthropic and company leaders that is aimed at receiving learners entry to know-how and sufficient web.

The ConnectMN partnership involves Ideal Get, Comcast, Blandin Basis, Saint Paul and Minnesota Basis and the Minnesota Small business Partnership, in collaboration with the point out.

Walz and Flanagan say ConnectMN’s aim is to convey know-how and significant-velocity web entry to learners throughout the point out in communities of need to have.

“As the parent of a seven-year old, we endured our share of triumphs and challenges with distance learning this past spring,” Flanagan explained. “Those challenges are exacerbated for low-income families, Indigenous families and families of color, and families in Greater Minnesota who may not have access to technology that meets their work and learning needs. Whatever school looks like this fall, this partnership will help us fill in the gaps.”

The gaps are considerable. The Minnesota Office of Training (MDE) estimates that 25,000 learners in Minnesota absence the know-how and significant-velocity web entry that is not only vital for educational studying, but also for out-of-university pursuits and vital solutions like telehealth.

“Access denied is opportunity denied,” explained Bernadine Joselyn, director of community coverage and engagement for Grand Rapids-based mostly Blandin Basis. “It will require partnership to make sure that every student, in every corner of every county, has access to the knowledge, learning and services for their success.”

Small business and philanthropic leaders have so significantly lifted $one.65 million.

In the meantime, the Governor’ Unexpected emergency Training Aid (GEER) has earmarked $14 million for districts to prioritize units and connectivity. The MDE also prioritized distributing GEER and other crisis university aid money to districts “with the highest numbers of students receiving special education, students of color, homeless students, English language learners, and students who qualify for free-and reduced-price meals.”

Far more info on ConnectMN can be located below.