Watch Juliette’s New Boyfriend Sam Make His Siesta Key Debut After Breakup With Alex

“I’m ready for a good guy,” Juliette Porter claims in our exceptional sneak peek of Siesta Key.

The females are all in arrangement. “Let’s find you somebody,” Chloe claims.

Enter Sam.

“I used to have a huge crush on Sam, like a couple of years ago,” Juliette admits in the exceptional sneak peek underneath.

They were being participating in corn gap alongside one another before and…were there sparks?

“Sam’s been friends with all of us forever. He’s super hot and really sweet, but considering he’s one of Alex’s good friends, he’s always been off limits,” Juliette claims. “Alex is out of the picture now and I’m done factoring him in on my decisions. Game on, bitches.”