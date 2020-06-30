WarnerMedia puts ‘for sale’ sign on CNN Center in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia claimed Monday it will provide the legendary CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, but that it does not signify the community will abandon the town.

The community will consolidate its Atlanta workforce in a sequence of places of work throughout city, the identical office environment campus exactly where CNN was initial situated on its founding by Ted Turner in the early 1980s.

“Downtown Atlanta has seen great investment and is quickly becoming an entertainment destination,” Pascal Desroches, main economic officer at WarnerMedia, claimed in a memo to staff members. “The CNN Center is of great value to a third party that specializes in such developments.”

The CNN Center has been a blend of places of work and retail place.

The exit of CNN staff members will be a gradual procedure. The corporation claimed it strategies to lease the CNN Center places of work for 5 a long time as its transfer to the so-named Techwood campus is done.

The sale experienced been below thought for some time but was place on keep pending the company’s merger with AT,ampT, the corporation claimed.

Some of CNN’s tv functions, like the network’s primary-time timetable, are developed from the company’s new places of work in New York’s Hudson Yards progress. But the network’s daytime packages, as effectively as CNN’s around the world community, are developed out of Atlanta.

In his memo, Desroches pressured that the transfer ought to in no way advise that WarnerMedia is significantly less dedicated to Atlanta, noting renovations have currently taken location in the Techwood places of work.

“We feel the long-term benefit of being in one location will be a more collaborative workforce,” he wrote.