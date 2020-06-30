Ventura County Beaches, Beach Parking To Close For Fourth Of July Weekend – Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) — All seashores and seaside parking in Ventura County will be shut for the Fourth of July weekend owing to a surge in coronavirus instances, officers claimed Tuesday.

“Ventura County beaches will be closing this three-day weekend. Parking along the beaches will be closing as well,” claimed Ventura County General public Health’s Dr. Robert Levin.

“We have been accused of not closing bars. We should be praised. We don’t have to close our bars because we were cautious and never opened bars to the degree that other counties did. The State has asked that bars that don’t serve food be closed,” Levin claimed.

The transfer arrives a working day soon after Los Angeles County introduced it would be closing all seashores, piers, bicycle paths and seaside entry details starting July three.

On Memorial Working day, San Buenaventura Beach in Ventura drew a regular stream of people as Ventura law enforcement officers patrolled the seashores.