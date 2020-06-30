Ventura County Beaches, Beach Parking To Close For Fourth Of July Weekend – Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Seashores and seashore parking in Ventura County will be shut for the Fourth of July weekend because of to a surge in coronavirus instances, officers explained Tuesday.

The beach locations will be shut from five:00 a.m. on July three by July six at five a.m. to stop crowding that benefits in the unfold of COVID-19.

Parking heaps and restrooms will also be shut.

“Ventura County beaches will be closing this three-day weekend. Parking along the beaches will be closing as well,” explained Ventura County General public Health’s Dr. Robert Levin.

“We have been accused of not closing bars. We should be praised. We don’t have to close our bars because we were cautious and never opened bars to the degree that other counties did. The State has asked that bars that don’t serve food be closed,” Levin explained.

The go arrives a working day following Los Angeles County declared it would be closing all beach locations, piers, bicycle paths and seashore accessibility factors starting July three.

On Memorial Working day, San Buenaventura Beach in Ventura drew a regular stream of site visitors as Ventura law enforcement officers patrolled the beach locations.

Also Tuesday, Ventura County described 186 new instances bringing the overall to two,926 and 46 more fatalities.