UPDATE | Botswana president meeting with Ramaphosa envoy cancelled amid Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe furore

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was anticipated to meet up with with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy, Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. The excursion seems to have been cancelled.

This, immediately after Botswana appointed Gerrie Nel to aid with the investigation of alleged income laundering involving Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

The presidency has, nevertheless, denied that Ramaphosa has despatched an envoy to Botswana.

Even with a assertion from the the Botswana authorities that President Cyril Ramaphosa experienced despatched Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo as his envoy to Gaborone, has learnt that the excursion has been referred to as off.

The Botswana authorities stated in a assertion on Monday that President Mokgweetsi Masisi would meet up with with Dlodlo on Tuesday afternoon. The assertion was even more posted on Masisi’s formal Twitter site.

Nevertheless, prior to the affirmation by the Botswana authorities, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko denied that an envoy experienced been appointed.

“The president has not and has no intention of appointing an envoy to Botswana in relation to the cases involving Bridgette Radebe,” she stated.

Diko stated no minister experienced been tasked to offer with the subject.

understands the excursion was referred to as off immediately after we posed issues to the presidency.

The now cancelled meeting will come as the Botswana authorities experienced approached AfriForum to aid it in tracing tens of millions of Pula allegedly laundered from the place.

Botswana’s Director of General public Prosecutions (DPP), advocate Stephen Tiroyakgosi, previous Tuesday bemoaned the absence of reaction from South Africa’s Section of Global Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) immediately after its ask for for mutual authorized aid in the subject.

Motsepe-Radebe is implicated in allegations of income laundering.

Accusations denied

Very last 7 days the Botswana authorities introduced it experienced enlisted the providers of AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel to get the Section of Global Relations and Cooperation to react to its ask for produced previous September.

The shift by Gabarone is anticipated to result in diplomatic tensions in between it and Pretoria.

Talking to , Motsepe-Radebe experienced challenged the Botswana authorities to “produce evidence that such a large amount of money left the country in the first place and how and if the Reserve Bank of Botswana has no records of that”.

She also bemoaned the actuality that the names of her family – Ramaphosa is her brother-in-legislation and Patrice Motsepe is her brother – appear up every time the situation is stated.

Motsepe-Radebe has denied the accusations.

She even more said that she would “welcome the South African government assisting the Botswana government with its request for mutual legal assistance … These allegations are harmful to my reputation and to all the other citizens that have been referenced in the affidavit”.

Late previous 12 months, she was named as a co-signatory in two South African lender accounts keeping a lot more than $10 billion (R170 billion) allegedly stolen from the Botswana authorities.

Nel even more instructed the media that: “Money originating from the Bank of Botswana was illegally laundered through various international accounts and pertinent to this particular account, $48 billion found its way to bank accounts in South Africa.”

UPDATE: The initial tale was up-to-date to include things like that the meeting has been subsequently cancelled. There has been no even more update from the Botswana authorities.