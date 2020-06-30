Twitter Turns On Virgil Abloh Over Tacky Pop Smoke Album Design!!

Pop Smoke’s label unveiled the album go over for the late rapper’s forthcoming posthumous album, intended by designer Virgil Abloh, but followers of the artist hated the artwork so a lot the label is acquiring to go again to the drawing board.

Lovers blasted the artwork as “disrespectful,” “tacky” and an offense to the artist who was struck down considerably far too before long — and a myriad of memes dominated the timeline, mocking Abloh’s get the job done.

Label head Steven Victor tweeted they are “MAKING A CHANGE. B R B. H E A R D Y O U,” just before presenting up a lengthier reaction by means of Instagram.

“As pop’s label & as his friends/family, it is our obligation to bring his vision to life,” he wrote. “he wanted virgil to lead creative, we fulfilled his wishes however, unfortunately, he’s not here to give his final approval his fans, are. You know why you love pop your voices are loud and clear he loved his fans and listened to his fans.”