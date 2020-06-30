Twitter Hates Rapper Pop Smoke’s New Album Cover – Says It’s ‘Terrible’

Famed NY rapper Pop Smoke is scheduled to launch his most recent album on Friday. But the album artwork is likely to have to be adjusted at the previous moment.

Pop Smoke, true identify of Bashar Barakah Jackson, was murdered in February of this 12 months. But his posthumous debut album is scheduled to fall on Friday, July three. 

Yesterday the album’s artwork was unveiled, and Pop Smoke’s lovers staged a REVOLT. They had been not at all well prepared for the protect artwork for the launch, and appear this undesirable.

