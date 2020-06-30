Twitter Flames DJ Boof Over Fabolous Verzuz Jadakiss Battle!!

Monday night time was the night time of the hotly predicted Fabolous Verzuz Jadakiss fight — and while it was an epic night time, Twitter is blaming Boof for costing Fab the gain.

Followers anticipated Fab to deliver DJ Clue as his DJ, but even however Clue was in the making, Boof experienced Fab’s back again that night time — or did he?

Viewers could not comprehend why Fab held back again actively playing quite a few of his hits — particularly in the next spherical. At one particular position Fab can be read telling Fab that he “doesn’t want to play that one” — so it would seem as if Boof resolved to get about Fab’s fight.

In the direction of the stop, Fab sat at the back again in the corner searching resigned. A few of instances in the fight, Boof approached the cameras to present off his dancing and his rap abilities and Twitter was furious at the DJ for producing the night time about himself.

Listed here are just a number of responses: