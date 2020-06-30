Twitter Flames DJ Boof Over Fabolous Verzuz Jadakiss Battle!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Monday night time was the night time of the hotly predicted Fabolous Verzuz Jadakiss fight — and while it was an epic night time, Twitter is blaming Boof for costing Fab the gain.

Followers anticipated Fab to deliver DJ Clue as his DJ, but even however Clue was in the making, Boof experienced Fab’s back again that night time — or did he?

