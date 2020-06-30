Twitch streamer gets struck by lightning live during Rocket League game

Jaime “Karma” Bickford was commentating a Rocket League matchup when all of a sudden she was stunned.

Through her broadcast, viewers could listen to the seem of thunder adopted quickly by a scream. What adopted following was plainly seem of ache, leaving her viewers worried as to what just took place. She went on to make clear afterwards that lightning struck in her community, and by some means went by way of her controller, burning her fingers.

Later on on in the stream, Karma spelled out what took place.

“There are major thunderstorms going on right now in my area,” Karma explained. “And the house next door to me got struck by lightning, it’s not on fire, I don’t know what happened. But lightning must have hit there and gone through, there’s like a metal thing that goes down the house, it must have gone down the house and somehow hit me. Not hit me, but it went into my controller. And my controller went, like, spark, really big spark and just burned my hand.”

In updates on Twitter, Karma suggests she went to see a health practitioner later on and is wonderful subsequent some safety measures.

UPDATE v2: Palms healed up following staying iced all past night time and have been quite slight burns, controller is melted in the vicinity of USB relationship wherever I received flashbanged or w/e and I am Fully Good. many thanks for the outpouring of adore https://t.co/X7ZbCh2Fmq — Karma (@KarmahTV) June 29, 2020

In one more update, Karma explained she could not contend in an future match mainly because her “hands are still a little sore.”

Karma also supplied proof of the problems to her controller.