This goofy selfie of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is all things couple goals

Numerous studies in newspapers and on the web portals say that currently being in a lockdown with your respective lover can be tests occasions for the couple. Shelling out time spherical the clock quarantined for far more than 80 times can be taxing at occasions. But when a single appears to be like at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s instagram posts, lockdown with your beloved a single undoubtedly appears to be to be a blessing and appears to be like like a aspiration.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have frequently shared different glimpses from their lockdown lifestyle with us on social media. Suitable from Anand Ahuja slyly sharing a video clip of Sonam Kapoor operating out candidly to Sonam sharing her husband’s unseen childhood pics and contacting him ‘chubby hubby,’ the couple is generally upto some ridiculous antics and are extremely a lot in appreciate. Now Sonam Kapoor has shared a lovable and a goofy selfie with Anand to display us how her lockdown evenings appear like. Even though Anand has a candid pose on, Sonam is viewed with a inexperienced encounter mask on. The actress has captioned the photo indicating, ‘Lockdown evenings be like….. (inserts a laughing emoji) also guess the face pack…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were being in Delhi for the preliminary levels of lockdown. Nevertheless they are now in Mumbai and getting a good time jointly and spreading fantastic vibes on social media with sharing their beautiful posts.