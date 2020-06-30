‘Thirtysomething’ Revival Gets Shelved

MGM Tv

The “Thirtysomething” revival has been shelved at ABC.

Community bosses have opted not to transfer ahead with the substantially-expected comply with-up to the strike 1980s and 1990s Tv set drama from first creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick.

The sequel was established to revisit the people of the present by the eyes of their developed-up kids, performed Odette Annable, Chris Wooden and Patrick Fugit.

First stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper experienced all signed on to seem on the new sequence.